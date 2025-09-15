Bandi Sanjay highlights Hindi’s role in national unity and governance

Hyderabad/Ahmedabad: Ina grand event to mark Hindi Day in Ahmedabad, prominent leaders gathered to celebrate India’s linguistic heritage and national identity. The programme was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Justice State Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Parliamentary Official Language Committee Deputy Chairman Mahtab, and educationist Professor Vijay Pandya.

Delivering the keynote address, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “Hindi is not just a language—it is the embodiment of the emotions and culture of millions.” He emphasised that as India’s official language, Hindi plays a vital role in bridging the gap between governance and the people. Sharing his personal journey from Telangana, a non-Hindi-speaking state, he highlighted how Hindi has become a functional and accessible language in government operations, thanks to the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speakers at the event echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that language is not merely a tool of communication but the soul of culture, tradition, and national consciousness. They noted that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India is rapidly advancing toward self-reliance, with its greatest strength lying in its local languages and mother tongues. The National Education Policy has prioritised education in Indian languages, laying the foundation for inclusive knowledge dissemination.

The event underscored the transformative potential of using Hindi and other Indian languages in science, medicine, and technology. Minister Sanjay Kumar stressed that publishing research in mother tongues would ensure critical knowledge reaches remote villages and marginalised communities. He added that the use of Indian languages in research and education could democratise access and foster public ownership of knowledge.

The Official Language Department’s initiatives were also spotlighted, including the Hindi Shabd Sindhu Digital Dictionary, which now contains over seven lakh words, of which 25,000 are drawn from other Indian languages. This effort not only strengthens Hindi but also builds bridges across India’s linguistic diversity. The event reiterated that Hindi Day was not just a ceremonial observance but a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to linguistic dignity, cultural pride, and inclusive governance.