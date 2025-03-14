Bandi Sanjay Kumar Emphasises Unity in Diversity During Holi Celebrations in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted the significance of Holi as a festival that symbolises unity and togetherness, underscoring its role in strengthening social bonds.

Speaking at Holi celebrations held at his camp office in Karimnagar on Friday (March 14), Mr Sanjay described the festival as a vibrant expression of cohesion and harmony. "The myriad colours of Holi represent joy and reinforce the spirit of community bonding," he remarked.

Following the celebrations at his office, the minister joined Holi festivities at the bustling Tower Circle in Karimnagar, engaging with locals and participating in the traditional revelry.

Across the former composite Karimnagar district, Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm, as people gathered in large numbers to mark the festival with colours, music, and camaraderie.