Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams govt over poor facilities for Ganesh immersion

Karimnagar: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that under the rule of TRS, Hindus have become beggars.

He expressed anger that CM KCR is causing many problems in the name of restrictions on festivals celebrated by Hindus. Proper arrangements were not being made for the Ganesh immersion, which was a symbol of the unity of all Hindus.

The CM hatched a conspiracy to de-prioritise Hindu festivals by not making adequate arrangements for Ganesh immersion at Vinayakasagar (tank bund) with the feeling that if all Hindus were united, he would become invalid, Sanjay Kumar said.

He visited Vinayaka Mandapam at Tower Circle in Karimnagar on Thursday as part of Ganesh Utsavam. Speaking on the occasion, he said there was no end lies by some TRS ministers. The VHP and BJP leaders staged agitation as Ganesh immersion arrangements were not made at Vinayak Sagar.

It was only after he announced that he was leaving for a visit to Vinayak Sagar that the government came down and made arrangements for Ganesh immersion at Vinayak Sagar. Everyone in Karimnagar should come to the tower circle on the occasion of nimajjan, Sanjay Kumar said.

He noted that last year he could not attend the immersion programme during the padayatra and would participate in Ganesh immersion on Friday. People were laughing at TRS minister's dramas. Till Wednesday, there was not a single crane and JCB at tank bund.

No matter how many restrictions the government imposes, no matter how many dramas they play, Ganesh immersion would take place in Vinayak Sagar, Sanjay Kumar said, requesting all Hindus to come to tank bund.

The leaders questioned why didn't the CM, who reviews all the festivals, failed to review arrangements for the Ganesh immersion. The CM was conspiring to divide Hindus instead of uniting them, he alleged.