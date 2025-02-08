Bandi Sanjay responds on Delhi elections, says BJP sweeped AAP

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, commented on the recent Delhi election results, stating that the people of Delhi decisively rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by "sweeping them away with a broom." He emphasized that the electorate is seeking democratic governance, a sentiment voiced during a BJP graduates' Sankalpa Yatra held in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Sanjay Kumar was accompanied by fellow Union Minister Kishan Reddy as they campaigned in support of BJP MLC candidate Anji Reddy. During his speech, Bandi Sanjay highlighted the public's growing antipathy towards corruption, scams, and "prison parties," suggesting that these concerns contributed to AAP's defeat.

He indicated that expectations were high for the BJP's success in Delhi, asserting that the saffron flag was poised to fly in the national capital. The minister expressed confidence in the BJP's potential victory in Telangana, predicting that the party would secure the three MLC seats currently contested in the state.

Sanjay Kumar called on the intelligentsia, state employees, and teachers to "think and vote," emphasizing the BJP's commitment to raising public issues within the Legislative Assembly. His statements reflect the party's ongoing efforts to consolidate support ahead of future elections in Telangana and beyond.