Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Bandi Sanjay responds on Delhi elections, says BJP sweeped AAP
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, commented on the recent Delhi election results, stating that the people of Delhi...
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, commented on the recent Delhi election results, stating that the people of Delhi decisively rejected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by "sweeping them away with a broom." He emphasized that the electorate is seeking democratic governance, a sentiment voiced during a BJP graduates' Sankalpa Yatra held in Karimnagar on Saturday.
Sanjay Kumar was accompanied by fellow Union Minister Kishan Reddy as they campaigned in support of BJP MLC candidate Anji Reddy. During his speech, Bandi Sanjay highlighted the public's growing antipathy towards corruption, scams, and "prison parties," suggesting that these concerns contributed to AAP's defeat.
He indicated that expectations were high for the BJP's success in Delhi, asserting that the saffron flag was poised to fly in the national capital. The minister expressed confidence in the BJP's potential victory in Telangana, predicting that the party would secure the three MLC seats currently contested in the state.
Sanjay Kumar called on the intelligentsia, state employees, and teachers to "think and vote," emphasizing the BJP's commitment to raising public issues within the Legislative Assembly. His statements reflect the party's ongoing efforts to consolidate support ahead of future elections in Telangana and beyond.