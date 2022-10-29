Bandi takes oath at Yadadri, dares KCR to do the same

Yadadri: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Friday took an oath at the Yadadri temple, stressing that his party was not involved in the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs.

He also challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to do the same and prove that he had not scripted the MLA poaching controversy. The BJP chief also challenged CM KCR and the four TRS MLAs to undergo a lie detector test.

The Cyberabad Police Wednesday arrested three individuals, including a priest from Faridabad, a seer from Tirupati and a Hyderabad-based businessman, for allegedly trying to lure four TRS MLAs to join the BJP.

"The chief Minister is not able to protect his own MLAs. He knows that the Munugode assembly bypoll is going to be a setback for the party (TRS) and hence all of this has been plotted. I came here and took an oath. I am asking Chief Minister KCR, who claims to be a devout Hindu, can he do the same?" Sanjay said at the temple.

He added, "As they got to know that I was heading to Yadadri, the police were informed about it. TRS goons tried to create hurdles on the way. And yet, I am here. The Chief Minister renovated this entire Yadadri temple with a massive budget and said it is very prestigious for our state. So why not come to this divine spot and take an oath."

Meanwhile, reacting to Sanjay's temple visit, many TRS leaders also wondered if Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come and take an oath at the temple to prove BJP's innocence.

"Only BJP can drag religion and god into such issues. If BJP is so confident about them being innocent, why not call Shah and ask him to take an oath? They're calling CM KCR to the temple to take oath. Why didn't Shah come first?" Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.