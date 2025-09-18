Banjara Hills resident fined Rs 5K for water wastage

Hyderabad: In a move to curb water wastage in the city, officials have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a Banjara Hills resident after his overhead tank overflowed and spilled water onto the street.

The incident occurred at the residence of E Raj Kumar, located on Road No. 12, under the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) O&M Division 6. Officials reported that Raj Kumar had been pumping borewell water into his overhead tank without monitoring the level, which resulted in a significant overflow onto the road. A manager on duty noticed the wastage and immediately reported it. Acting on the directions of Managing Director Ashok Reddy, officials served a notice to the resident and levied the penalty for negligence.

The HMWSSB has repeatedly urged citizens to use water responsibly and avoid wastage, especially when conservation is critical. The board stated that overhead tank overflows not only waste precious water but also cause inconvenience to the public by flooding streets.

Officials emphasised that this action serves as a reminder that negligence leading to water wastage will attract strict penalties and that monitoring household water usage is the responsibility of every citizen.