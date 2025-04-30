Basaveshwara's Ideals a Beacon for Social Equality: Collector BM Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh paid rich tributes to the great social reformer and progressive thinker Mahatma Basaveshwara, describing him as a visionary who raised his voice against caste, class, and gender discrimination and worked for an egalitarian society.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Basaveshwara Jayanti celebrations held in the premises of the IDOC (Integrated District Offices Complex), the Collector emphasized Basaveshwara's revolutionary contribution to social change. The event was organized by the BC Welfare Department. The Collector began the program by garlanding Basaveshwara's portrait and lighting a ceremonial lamp in his honor.

In his address, Collector Santosh highlighted that Basaveshwara had envisioned a society free of caste and gender inequalities and had actively propagated the idea of equality and justice. He noted that Basaveshwara was a pioneer who laid the foundation for significant reforms in the social structure by promoting values of dignity, integrity, and truth.

He added that Basaveshwara’s advocacy for women’s empowerment and respect for labor continues to serve as an inspiration. The principles upheld by Basaveshwara are highly relevant today, especially for the younger generation, he remarked, urging everyone to emulate his ideals to bring about positive change in society.

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, RDO Srinivasa Rao, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Agricultural Officer Narender, officials, association members, and Collectorate staff also took part in the event and paid their respects to the great reformer.