BC Commission to dig deep into disparities

Warangal : Telangana Commission for Backward Classes received 230 representations from the representatives of various backward class castes and political parties belonging to Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts at the Public Hearing organised at the Hanumakonda Collectorate on Saturday.

The Commission headed by G Niranjan is bound to determine the reservations for BC communities in local bodies after the enumeration of the percentage of backward-class communities in the population.

Speaking to media persons, Niranjan revealed some notable representations that the Commission had received.

He said that the BCs demand a 42% quota in local bodies proportionate to their population. “There is also a demand for special quota for those castes that are never represented in the local bodies,” he said.

“Some people also sought the recategorisation of castes in the existing list of BC A, B C, D and E,” he said. “Some backward castes also sought the Commission to include them in the SCs and STs based on their socioeconomic backdrop,” he added.

“There was also a demand for formulating the BC Atrocities Act to prevent the offenses against the BCs,” the Commission chairman said.

Niranjan said that they have received a representation from the Kula Nirmulana Sangham to issue ‘No Caste’ certificates, and 5 % reservations to them.

Niranjan said that the Commission would go through all the representations and make recommendations to the government.