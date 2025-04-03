BC Maha Dharna At Jantar Mantar: Revanth warns of BC backlash

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledged to organise a massive gathering of 10 lakh people to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the Central government approves an increase in Backward Classes (BC) reservations in line with the resolution passed in the Telangana Assembly and subsequently approved in Parliament.

Speaking at a dharna, organised by the BC Welfare Association National Committee at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy demanded the Union government to implement 42% reservations for the BCs. He urged the Prime Minister to heed the voices of Telangana’s people and demonstrate empathy toward the Backward Classes.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also participated in the meeting.

Revanth Reddy also questioned the absence of BJP leaders from Telangana at the protest, despite the participation of 15 to 16 political parties that extended their support.

"Union Minister Bandi Sanjay proclaims that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the BCs. We do not need his life. We need just his support for the cause of BC reservations. He should live for 100 years, but he must stand with us in this struggle," Revanth Reddy said.

He pointed out that it is ultimately the Prime Minister's decision regarding the potential increase in reservations nationwide. The CM urged the Prime Minister to consider granting Telangana the opportunity to enhance its reservations. "We have come to the national capital solely for the purpose of advocating for the BC reservations. He said, “We will not come to Delhi on this matter again. Instead, we will continue to protest on the streets and stage a significant demonstration at the Parade Grounds with 10 lakh participants."

He emphasised that the Mandal Commission recommended allocating 27 percent reservation to the 52 percent of disadvantaged groups. However, he accused the BJP of conspiring against the Mandal Commission and initiating a Kamandal Yatra in opposition. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Konda Surekha and Ponnam Prabhakar, and others were also present.