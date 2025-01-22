Benefits of govt schemes will reach every eligible in dist: DC

Khanapur: Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah said that the benefits of the welfare schemes which will be launched with great pride by the state government on January 26 to celebrate the Republic Day, will reach all the eligi-bles in the district.

The Collector participated in the Gram Sabhas organ-ised in Sammakka, Pipri, Indravelli mandal and Umri, Utnoor mandals on Tuesday.

The villagers were explained about the Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Houses, Food Security (ration) cards, and Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa schemes that will be im-plemented from the 26th of this month. The Collector reminded that field inspections were conducted to iden-tify the eligible persons under these schemes. He said that the government will provide investment assistance of Rs. 12,000 per acre to every farmer cultivating culti-vable lands and crops under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Similarly, he said that agricultural labourers’ families without cultivable land will be provided with Rs. 12,000 annually in two installments under the Indiram-ma Atmiya Bharosa. The families who have no cultiva-ble land and have worked for at least 20 days in the 2023-24 financial year have been identified as eligible. He said that a comprehensive review of the applica-tions received for new ration cards was conducted and the eligible persons were identified as per the govern-ment guidelines.

The details of those identified as eligible under various schemes were read out in the Gram Sabha by a special officer in the presence of everyone. The Gram Sabha approved these without any objections.

Applications were also received from those who had not applied under the respective schemes so far and from those who were eligible but whose names were not in the beneficiary list.

The Collector advised that those who are eligible can apply at any time for schemes like issuance of ration cards, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa etc. He said that they will be examined comprehensively and everyone who is eligible will be provided with benefits through welfare schemes. He said that there is no need for people to be misled in this regard. He advised that ap-plications can be submitted in the gram sabhas, and those who are unable to do so can go to the public ad-ministration service centers in the mandal offices and submit the relevant documents anytime after 26th of this month. He said that every application received will be examined and welfare schemes will be provided to all the eligible ones.