Beware of BRS trap, CM cautions people

Mahbubnagar: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday cautioned the people of Mahbubnagar from falling into the trap of the false narrative of the opposition BRS and losing a golden chance to develop the region.

Addressing a mammoth Rythu Panduga meeting on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said that this was once in a lifetime chance for the people of Mahbubnagar. As son of the soil, the CM said he would be failing in his duty if he did not develop Mahbubnagar and ensure that the backward region like Palamur was fully developed. He said in the last 10 years, the previous government did nothing to develop this region. “No industries have been set up here. Despite the Krishna river flowing close by, it continues to be suffering for want of irrigation water,” he said.

Keeping this situation in view, the CM said the Congress government which was committed to all-round development has planned to bring industries to this region for the benefit of the youth and future generations.

Revanth Reddy said land acquisition for developmental activities was not new. In the past, all governments including BRS had acquired land. He said he understands the sentiments of the people and their attachment to land. Hence the government wants to pay them Rs 20 lakh per acre and extend other welfare measures.

Revanth Reddy said KCR, KTR and Harish Rao were inciting the villagers with political motives. “This led to innocent Lambadas landing in jails. Once cases are filed it is difficult to come out of them. I am facing about 100 cases and being the CM cannot get them quashed as one has to follow the legal process. On the other hand, the leaders who incite you will be happily sleeping in farmhouses constructed on sprawling land,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said BRS during its rule failed to implement the loan-waiver scheme. But Congress spent Rs 21,000 crore benefiting 25 lakh farmers. It was also supplying free power and was paying Rs 500 as a bonus to MSP for paddy.

The BRS government spent Rs 1.02-lakh crore on the Kaleshwaram project which sank in three years. But the Congress government, he said, would provide irrigation facilities to the farmers of Palamur.

The Chief Minister said, KCR instead of indulging in negative politics should attend the Assembly and get all his doubts clarified.