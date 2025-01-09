Beware! Sankranti burglars on the prowl: City cops to denizens

Hyderabad: In an attempt to check possible house break-ins during the Sankranti season, the police have cautioned citizens heading for their native places to celebrate the festival and asked them to take up safety measures to prevent burglaries.

In view of the upcoming Sankranti festival, Cyberabad police has issued an advisory for the public. According to the police, it is a time when several families in the city lock their houses and leave for the vacations, and that is exactly the time burglars have been waiting for. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that with schools being closed for the festival, several families were planning to go out of station. There was a high possibility of local and interstate burglary gangs using this opportunity.

The Commissioner made important suggestions to the citizens as to how to prevent property offences during Sankranti vacation. Avinash said, “It is better to inform the local police station about your departure and arrival plans if you need to lock your house. Install locks with a central locking system for added security. It is suggested to arrange a security alarm system with a motion sensor at your house.”

He asked the residents to report any suspicious individuals immediately to the local police station or call 100. “Keep your two-wheelers inside your compound, ensure they are locked, and if possible, secure them with wheel chains. Hire trusted watchmen or security guards for your property,” he highlighted.

Avinash Mohanty advised to install CCTV cameras at entry and exit points of home and monitor them online. Ensure the DVR is stored in a secure location. “Avoid leaving garbage, milk packets, or newspapers outside your house, as this may indicate your absence to criminals. Cover locked doors with curtains to prevent them from being visible to strangers. Keep some lights on inside and outside your home to create the impression of occupancy,” he emphasised.

The Commissioner suggested to inform trusted neighbours about their absence and ask them to look after your home. “Avoid leaving keys in easily accessible places such as shoe racks, under pillows, above cupboards, or in dressing table drawers. Do disclose your travel plans to anyone except trusted individuals. Avoid sharing travel details on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook,” he added.

Avinash Mohanty suggested that if one suspects any person, they can dial 100 toll free number, or Cyberabad Police Control Room at 9490617100, or WhatsApp number 9490617444.