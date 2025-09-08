Bhadrachalam temple doors closed for lunar eclipse rituals

Bhadrachalam: In observance of the lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahanam), the doors of the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam were ceremonially closed on Sunday afternoon, following temple tradition and Hindu customs associated with eclipses.Temple authorities allowed devotees to have darshan of the deity until 12 noon, after which the temple doors were closed at 1 pm. The closure is part of the customary purification process observed during eclipses, which are considered inauspicious for spiritual activities in traditional Hindu belief. Officials informed that the temple will reopen at 3 am on Monday, well after the eclipse concludes. The reopening will be followed by the Suprabhata Seva, after which priests will perform cleansing and sanctification rituals (Suddhi and Prakshalana) to purify the temple premises. According to temple priests, these procedures are strictly adhered to during every eclipse, in line with Agama Shastra and Vaikhanasa traditions. Special care is taken to maintain the sanctity of the temple and its rituals during such celestial events.

Large crowds of devotees were seen at the temple on Sunday morning, making the most of the limited darshan hours prior to the closure. Temple officials have also urged devotees to follow the prescribed timings and cooperate with the arrangements during this spiritual observance.