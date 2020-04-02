Bhadrachalam: Whip distributes food packets to the needy

Bhadrachalam: Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao hailed the services of ITC Paper Board, Bhadrachlam unit. On Wednesday, along with ITC Unit Head Makarandh, General Manager Pramod Kumar Pathro, he distributed thousand food packets to the needy in Sarapaka.

Speaking on the occasion, Kantha Rao appealed to the ITC management to support the people during the lockdown period. Later, the Whip also launched the sprinkling of Hypochlorite liquid for sanitisation programme in Sarapaka and temple town of Bhadrachalam. ITC officials used ten tractors for sprinkling the disinfectant.

ITC unit head Bhadrachalam Makarandh, General Manager Pramod Kumar, Administration Manager Chengal Rao, Recognised Union Presidnet M Venkateswara Reddy, Contractor Pakala Durga Prasad, Jalagam Chandra Sekhar were attended the programme.