Bhadradri brimming with Brahmotsavam fervour

Bhadrachalam : Bhadradri, known as the Ayodhya of the South, is all set for brahmotsavams. The Vasant Paksha Prayukta Navahnika Sri Rama Navami Thiru Kalyana Brahmotsavams will begin in Ram Kshetra from Sunday. With this, the town has been beautified in every way. The areas surrounding the Rama Layam and Kalyana Mandapam are being decorated with colourful cloths, chaluvapands, and Chandni cloths.

The temple is shining brightly with the installation of electric lights. The town has acquired a new splendour with the installation of welcome gates at the main intersections. On the first day of Brahmotsavam, in honour of Ugadi festival of the Sri Vishwa Vasunam year, in the morning, neem pooja prasad will be consumed and the Panchamritabhishekam will be performed for the original grooms of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy.

In the evening, a new calendar will be prepared at the Mithila Stadium. On April 2, the flag will be written, on the next day, Garuda Divasam. Agni Pratishtha will be on April 4 followed by Dhwajarohana on April 5. Meanwhile, on April 6, Sri Sitara Mula Thiru Kalyanam and Sri Rama Punarvasu Deeksha will begin in honour of Sri Ram Navami.

The Maha Pattabhisheka will be held for two days beginning on April 7. The festival will conclude on April 12 with Chakratirtham, Dwadasa Pradakshinas, Dwadasa Aradhanas, and Sri Pushpa Yagam.

In observance of Brahmotsavam, the temple will be closed for daily rituals from Sunday to April 12. Government ceremonies (Darbar Seva) and Pavalimpu Seva will also be closed from Saturday to April 21. As an alternative, Thiruveedhi Seva will be held every day.