Bhadradri prasadam to become dearer

Bhadrachalam:The Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple Executive Officer B Sivaji on Sunday announced that they were planning to hike the rates of prasadam rates. The proposals had been sent to the Commissioner of Endowments for his approval.

Sivaji pointed to the rise in costs of various materials used to prepare prasadams as the reason for the inevitable hike in Prasadam rates.

As per the proposal, 100 grams laddu would be sold at Rs 25 (Rs 20) Maha Laddu costing Rs 100 would; weigh 100 grams less at Rs 100 for 400 grams; Pulihora will sell at Rs 15 instead of Rs 10, Chekkarapongal at Rs 15 as against Rs 10. The Kesakandana ticket will be raised by Rs 5 to Rs 20. Objections and suggestions, if any, should be submitted immediately, the EO said.