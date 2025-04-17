Bhatti launches Singareni’s Naini coal block in Odisha

Kothagudem / Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday virtually launched the Singareni Collieries Naini coal block in Odisha from the Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan.

During his address, he highlighted that for the first time in its 136-year history, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is initiating mining operations in a different State, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The opening of the Naini mine in Odisha represents Singareni’s foray into a new phase of global expansion.

He emphasized that the establishment of a mine in Odisha is a joyous occasion not only for Singareni but for the entire Telangana State. Although the Naini coal block was allocated to Singareni nine years ago, various clearance delays hindered its launch.

However, since their government took office last year, both Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and he actively engaged with the Union Coal Minister multiple times to successfully obtain the necessary approvals.

He attributed the rapid progress — from seeking permissions to initiating operations within a year — to the proactive efforts of the Telangana government, which underscores its commitment to the advancement of Singareni.

He characterised the Naini coal block, inaugurated on Wednesday, as the initial step in Singareni’s extensive expansion plans, suggesting future endeavors in other States and countries, and asserted that Singareni is on the path to becoming a global enterprise.

Reflecting on his visit to Odisha in July of the previous year, Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed Singareni’s dedication to honoring all commitments made for the advancement of the Angul region. He emphasized that as a public sector entity, Singareni’s operations would extend beyond mere profit-making, focusing instead on social responsibility and the implementation of various welfare initiatives.

To bolster job opportunities for the local population in Angul, he revealed plans to establish a 1600 MW thermal power plant in the vicinity of Naini and requested the Odisha government’s assistance with land acquisition. He highlighted that Singareni, embarking on coal mining in a new state for the first time, aims to set a benchmark of excellence with this mining operation. On behalf of the people of Telangana and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he extended warm greetings and best wishes to the residents of Odisha.

Singareni CMD N. Balaram, who led the inaugural ceremony from Naini, acknowledged the supportive efforts of Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, which facilitated the launch of the Naini coal block.

He also announced intentions to initiate a thermal power plant in collaboration with the state government and to pursue further development and expansion projects effectively.

Bhatti expressed his appreciation to Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy, Union Minister from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mr. Mohan Charan Majhi, local MLA Agasti Behera, and other public officials for their support.