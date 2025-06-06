Bhatti Vikramarka Vows to Turn Palamuru’s Drylands Green with Timely Completion of Lift Irrigation Project

Mahabubnagar: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the Telangana government’s firm commitment to completing the long-delayed Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and transforming the parched lands of Mahabubnagar into fertile agricultural zones. Speaking at a massive public meeting after laying foundation stones for power infrastructure projects worth ₹72 crore in Moosapet mandal of Devarakadra constituency, the Deputy CM accused previous governments of neglecting the region and misleading people with hollow promises.

Bhatti Vikramarka laid the foundation for one 132/33 kV substation and twelve 33/11 kV substations, signaling the government’s intent to improve power supply to rural and farming communities. He announced that all necessary funds for completing the irrigation project—including for resettlement, rehabilitation, and land acquisition—will be released without delay. He cited the approval of ₹70 crore for the Uddandapur R&R package as evidence of the government's sincerity.

He sharply criticized the previous BRS regime, questioning why the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, launched in 2015 with a foundation stone laid by then CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao, remained incomplete even after ten years. He condemned the symbolic activation of pumps just before elections as nothing more than a publicity stunt and stated that the Congress-led administration, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is now working with a genuine people-centric approach.

The Deputy CM also highlighted key welfare initiatives being rolled out by the government. He noted that 4.5 lakh houses are being constructed under the Indiramma Housing Scheme with an allocation of ₹22,500 crore. For Devarakadra alone, 3,500 houses have been sanctioned. Other major schemes include 24x7 free power supply to farmers, free 200 units of domestic electricity to 50 lakh households, free RTC travel for women, and the launch of the “Rajiv Yuva Vikasam” scheme to support five lakh unemployed youth.

He also announced the ₹12,600 crore “Indira Solar Girijana Vikasam” for the benefit of tribal communities through solar pumps, borewells, and cultivation support on 6.7 lakh acres.

At Nawabpet in Jadcherla constituency, Bhatti Vikramarka laid the foundation for a 132/33 kV substation with an outlay of ₹42 crore and sixteen 33/11 kV substations costing ₹54.37 crore. In his address, he slammed the previous government for betraying Palamuru and assured that the Congress government would set a new benchmark in governance. On this occasion, 200 sewing machines were distributed to minority women and Indiramma housing documents were handed over to beneficiaries.

The event witnessed the participation of Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, MLAs Anirudh Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, and Megha Reddy, District Collector G. Vijayendra Boi, and senior officials from TRANSCO, TGSPSCDL, and other departments. DCCB Chairman Vishnu Vardhan Reddy was also present. Several development proposals including new hospitals, colleges, transformer repair centers, and trauma care units were also discussed during the meeting.