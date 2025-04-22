Bhoo Bharati Act 2025: A New Era for Transparent and Secure Land Ownership

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Highlights Importance of Bhoo Bharati ROR Act in Resolving Land Disputes Swiftly

Itikyala (Jogulamba Gadwala District), April 22:

District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana emphasized that the newly introduced Bhoo Bharati ROR Act by the Telangana State Government will play a crucial role in resolving land disputes promptly and ensuring ownership rights for farmers.

Participating in an awareness seminar held at the Mandal Parishad Office in Itikyala Mandal on Tuesday, the Additional Collector addressed farmers and officials about the importance, features, and benefits of the Bhoo Bharati Act – 2025.

He stated that the state government introduced this Act with the goal of eliminating land-related disputes and providing complete ownership rights to farmers. Tracing the evolution of land administration, he said it began during the Mughal period with land measurement and tax systems. He highlighted milestones such as the first land survey in 1923, the introduction of Pattadar Passbooks in 1971, the ROR Act in 1978, and the new amendments in 1989.

He pointed out that the Dharani portal, launched in 2020, was a significant step in land record digitization, but due to its shortcomings, the Bhoo Bharati Act has been introduced in 2025 to further strengthen land rights, transparency, and security for landowners.

The Act was officially launched on April 14, 2025, on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Jayanti by the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Key Features of the Bhoo Bharati Act:

Farmers and citizens can apply for corrections in land records, survey map generation, regularization of informal agreements (Sada Bainamas), and recording of inheritance rights through the Bhoo Bharati Portal.

It offers quick access to services such as registration, mutation, name changes, and land nature conversions.

Under Section 8, legal documents such as civil court decrees, Lok Adalat rulings, revenue court orders, land grants, Inam ORC records, 38-E, and 13-B certifications can be uploaded and verified online. These applications will be reviewed and resolved by the RDO at the field level.

A two-tier appeal system has been introduced, removing the need to approach civil courts.

Decisions will now be made in a time-bound manner by Tahsildars, RDOs, and Collectors.

Lakshmi Narayana also mentioned that in the future, services like land maps in passbooks, Bhoodar cards, and free legal aid for land disputes will be extended to farmers.

He added that the Bhoo Bharati Act would ensure dispute resolution based on land value at RDO and District Collector levels in a phased manner.

From the 4,000 applications received under the Dharani system in the district, 3,000 have already been resolved, and only 1,000 remain pending, which are expected to be completed quickly under the new Act.

He urged all farmers with land-related problems to visit their local Tahsildar offices instead of waiting and assured that village-level awareness camps will be conducted to expedite resolutions.

“This law is a valuable initiative to protect land rights and prevent future conflicts. Farmers must understand and utilize the provisions of this Act,” he concluded.

The event was attended by Itikyala Tahsildar Veera Bhadrappa, Market Yard Chairman Dodappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, MPDO Ajar Mohinuddin, farmers, and other stakeholders.