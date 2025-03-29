BJP Aija Mandal Leaders Demand Fire Station for Improved Emergency Response

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aija Mandal leaders have submitted a formal request to the Tahsildar of Aija Mandal, urging the establishment of a fire station in Aija town. The request, led by BJP Aija Mandal President U. Gopalakrishna, highlights the urgent need for a fire station to serve Aija town and its surrounding villages.

Aija town is the second-largest urban center in Jogulamba Gadwal district and serves as a key hub for nearly 60 villages within a 20-kilometer radius. Currently, the district has only two fire stations—one in Gadwal and another at Alampur Crossroads. Given that Gadwal is 32 kilometers away and Alampur Crossroads is 40 kilometers from Aija, response times for fire emergencies are significantly delayed.

The memorandum submitted to the Tahsildar points out that it takes approximately an hour for fire services to reach Aija Mandal during emergencies, and even longer to reach remote villages like Sindhanur. This delay has resulted in severe property and livestock losses, as seen in a recent fire accident in Tupatral village, where cattle sheds were destroyed.

The BJP leaders argue that setting up a fire station in Aija would drastically reduce response times, ensuring that fire services could reach affected areas within 30 minutes. They believe this move would benefit not only Aija town but also the nearby mandals of Gattu, Vaddepally, and Rajoli, where fire emergencies frequently occur.

Other BJP leaders supporting the request include OBC Morcha General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav from Venkatapuram, Town Vice Presidents Mahesh and Lakshman Goud, and local leaders Nagaraju, Swamy Ramakrishna, and Kutukunur Nagaraju.

The BJP Aija Mandal unit strongly urges the government to consider their request and take immediate action to establish a fire station in Aija for the safety and well-being of the region’s residents.