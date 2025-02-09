BJP Celebrates Historic Delhi Victory with Grand Festivities in Aija

Gadwal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and activists in Aija town celebrated their party’s significant victory in Delhi with great enthusiasm. Under the leadership of BJP Aija Town President Kampati Bhagat Reddy and Mandal President Gopalakrishna, the party members gathered at the BJP office in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The event witnessed grand celebrations, including the distribution of sweets and bursting of firecrackers.

BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy’s Address

During the event, BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy expressed his elation over the party’s historic win, marking the return of the saffron flag to Delhi after 27 years.

"Yesterday it was Haryana, then Maharashtra, and today, Delhi. This winning streak of BJP will continue. The upcoming elections in Bihar, Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh will further establish BJP’s dominance," he asserted.

He emphasized that the people of India have decisively moved towards a Congress-free nation, with Congress now remaining in power only in three states—Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. He further stated that whenever elections are held in these states, BJP’s victory is inevitable.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is progressing toward becoming a global leader,” he said. He credited Modi’s vision for a developed India (Viksit Bharat), stating that youth, women, laborers, farmers, intellectuals, weaker sections, and employees across the nation are showing immense trust in his leadership.

BJP Confident of Sweeping Telangana Elections

Speaking about Telangana’s political landscape, S. Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that BJP will achieve a massive victory in the upcoming three MLC elections and local body elections in the state.

Prominent Leaders in Attendance

Several key BJP leaders participated in the celebrations, including:

Medi Konda Bhimsen Rao (State Executive Member, Kisan Morcha)

Lakshman Goud (Town Vice President)

Veerayya Chari, Lakshmanachari, and Bellamkonda Nagaraju (District OBC Morcha Members)

Lakshman Yadav (BJYM District Vice President)

Chinni Krishna and Kanike Rajasekhar

The jubilant atmosphere at the BJP office in Aija reflected the growing confidence of party members, who believe that BJP’s influence will soon extend across all states, ensuring a Congress-free India.