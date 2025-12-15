BJP chief condemns CM Revanth’s ‘egregious deceit’ at Delhi protest

Hyderabad/Delhi: TelanganaBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramachender Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of "peddling egregious deceit" during the Maha Dharna held in Delhi on Sunday.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's address, Rao stated, "While Revanth Reddy is on yet another visit to Delhi, let me remind his record as Chief Minister."

Rao alleged that the Congress government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees and 420 promises, which remain "merely on paper." He highlighted that pensions and retirement benefits are pending, fee reimbursement dues are mounting, and poor families are witnessing home demolitions.

The BJP leader further drew attention to student deaths resulting from food poisoning, farmer and weaver suicides, and a surge in murders in broad daylight, signalling a "total collapse of law and order."

The BJP leader also accused the government of institutionalising corruption, asserting that "open collection of commissions has become the norm," and criticised the demolition of temples under the Chief Minister's purview. "With such a track record, there is no credibility left. And yet, this very Revanth Reddy goes to Delhi, participates in a 'Ghuspethiya Bachao Rally' (Save the Illegal Immigrants Rally), and indulges in nothing but lies, lies, and lies," Rao asserted.

He claimed the Congress party is fighting to protect "ghuspethiyas" (illegal immigrants), while the Chief Minister survives "only on deception" after failing to fulfil even a single major promise. "What is truly baffling is how a person occupying the constitutional office of a Chief Minister can lie so blatantly and repeatedly," Rao said, warning that "the electorate are watching, and they will remember."