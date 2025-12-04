BJP condemns 'inhuman' police action after protest over CM Revanth’s remarks

Hyderabad: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao strongly condemned the police action against party activists who staged a peaceful protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The demonstration, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and BJP Mahila Morcha, was held to oppose what the party described as “indecent remarks” made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against Hindu gods and goddesses.

According to the BJP, a large contingent of police personnel was deployed near the party’s state office to foil the protest. Barricades were erected on both sides of the headquarters, preventing activists from marching towards the office.

Rao alleged that police displayed “unnecessary aggression and rudeness” while dispersing the demonstrators, forcefully detaining several workers. In the scuffle, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Dr M Shipla Reddy reportedly sustained a leg injury, while BJYM state president Ganesh fainted after being dragged by police. Rao described the police action as “immoral and inhuman,” accusing them of acting under pressure from the ruling Congress government. He warned that the BJP would not be intimidated by “anarchy and illegal arrests.”

Rao demanded an immediate apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his remarks, which he said insulted Hindu deities and hurt religious sentiments.

He further called for strict action against police officials responsible for attacking peaceful protestors. “Obstructing democratic demonstrations reflects the Congress government’s intolerance and arrogance,” Rao charged. Earlier in the day, BJP activists, including women members, raised slogans against the Congress government and burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister. Rao reaffirmed that the BJP would continue its struggle to safeguard Hindu honour and protect democratic rights, vowing to intensify protests if the government failed to respond.