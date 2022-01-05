BJP creating anarchy in the State: Gutta Sukhendar Reddy

Nalgonda: Alleging that State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay violated the Centre's Covid guidelines, former chairman of Telangana Legislative Council and MLC Gutta Sukhendar Reddy on Tuesday said that the BJP is creating anarchy in the State.

Addressing the media persons at his camp office in Nalgonda, the TRS MLC said that the people of the country are scared of the BJP since Modi came to power. The BJP government at the Centre has been selling government companies one by one, he opined.

Prime Minister Modi is provoking religion and caste feelings for his political gains, he stated. Besides the saffron party is trying to suppress opposition parties with the help of IT, CBI and ED in Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out, and added that the BJP's communal agenda will not work in Telangana.

The BJP-led Central government is conspiring to grab the powers of the States for monopoly which is not good for democracy, he explained.

Describing BJP as power monger, he said the nation is suffering with intolerance in the BJP rule, the MLC said.

The TRS leaders said that the BJP is adopting a dual policy against 317 GO for transfer of employees in the State.

Farmers in Telangana have been very happy for the past seven years. The week-long festivities of Rythu Bandu should be made in a grand manner on the occasion of the completion of the distribution of Rs 50,000 crore under the scheme, he asserted

Elocution contests should also be organised to make students aware of Rythu Bandhu, he added.

Rythu Bandu celebrations have to be conducted in a big way by following Covid protocols at all Rythu Vedikas located in erstwhile Nalgonda district, on January 10, he said.

Nalgonda ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy and TRS leader Yama Dayakar took part in the press conference.