BJP district meeting in Nalgonda: Boora Narasiah Goud calls for victory

Nalgonda: A preparatory meeting for the upcoming local body elections was held at the BJP district office on Saturday under the chairmanship of district president Dr Nagam Varshit Reddy. Former Bhongir MP and Nalgonda district election in-charge Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud attended as the chief guest and addressed party workers. He stated that the Congress government has lost the confidence of the people and urged the cadre to seize this opportunity to ensure BJP’s success in the forthcoming elections.

Criticizing the ruling Congress, Dr Goud remarked, “The party came to power with false promises. The six guarantees they made have not been fulfilled. How can they face the people again in the local elections?”

He alleged that due to the government’s inefficiency, farmers are suffering from a severe shortage of urea, villages are deprived of proper administration, and funds from the 15th Finance Commission have been lost.

He pointed out that only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, villages are receiving Central funds and witnessing development.

He called upon party leaders and workers to work unitedly to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the upcoming polls.

The meeting witnessed the participation of BJP state vice-president J Kalyan Naik, state secretary T Ravi Kumar, leaders Goli Madhusudan Reddy, Veerelli Chandrasekhar, and others.