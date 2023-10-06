BJP is the only national party: Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP President JP Nadda on Friday claimed that BJP is the only national party in its true sense which can provide solutions to both regional and national problems.

He asked the party leaders in Telangana to go to the people with the message that it is only under BJP that both the country and Telangana can develop.

He was addressing BJP state council meeting at Ghatkesar in Medchal Malkajgiri district to discuss the strategy for the ensuing assembly elections.

Nadda said like other regional parties in the country, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a family party.

He alleged that regional parties grew up in the country as the Congress party ignored the regional aspirations.

“Despite being a national party at that time, Congress ignored regional aspirations and that is why slowly regional parties grew up in every state. The same way TRS (now BRS) came up,” he said.

He said the regional parties which were formed to fight for regional aspirations were turned into family parties. Nadda said from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, regional parties became family parties.

He said while other parties changed their parties with time, BJP is the only party which has been consistent and lived up to its vision right from its inception. He claimed that BJP alone can provide solutions to both national and regional problems.

Stating that the NDA government under the leadership of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured all-round development of the country, he asked the party leaders to reach out to people of Telangana and explain to them that only BJP can fulfill their aspirations.

Exuding confidence of BJP’s victory in the coming elections, he said the ‘family rule’ and ‘corrupt rule’ in Telangana will come to an end. He termed BRS as Bhrashtachar Rishwat Samithi.

He slammed BRS leaders for spreading ‘misinformation’ that the Modi government is not providing funds for the development of Telangana. He claimed that the Centre allocated Rs.9 lakh crore for Telangana in the last 9 years.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Telangana announced National Turmeric Board and a tribal university for the state.

He asked BJP cadres to explain to people how the Modi government worked for the empowerment of every section of the society.

He cited statistics to highlight how the schemes launched by the Modi government benefited people in Telangana.

Union minister and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, BJP general secretaries B. L. Santosh, Bandi Sanjay, Prakash Javadekar and other leaders were present.