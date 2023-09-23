  • Menu
BJP lauds PM for passage of women quota bill

BJP leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao speaking about the women’s reservation bill in Sathupalli on Friday
Highlights

Sathupalli: BJP Sathupalli conistituency unit on Friday performed palabhishekam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait in Sathupalli town for the passage of women reservation bill in Parliament. The number of women and girl students took part in the programme.

Speaking on occasion, BJP Khammam parliamentary segment incharge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao lauded the Modi govenrment’s services and welcomed the passage of the women reservation bill in Parliament.

He said, it was the golden chapter in the Indian history.“I would like to congratulate all the women leaders who supported the reservation bill in the special session of Parliament.

PM Modi has shown that women’s empowerment is not just slogan but a commitment and a statement of intent of the NDA led by the BJP.

The passage of the bill was only possible under the leadership of PM Modi and Amith Shah,” he said. Late the party leaders and women leader distributed sweets on the occasion.

