Live
- Op Sindoor: CDS visits Northern & Western Commands HQs for review meetings with planners and executors
- Farmers Betrayed: Telangana Government Fails to Deliver on Rythu Bharosa Promise
- Low-Interest Long-Term Agricultural Loans Now Available Through Aija Single Window: Relief for Marginal Farmers
- BJP's Victory Certain in Upcoming Local Elections: Ramachandra Reddy at Charlagarlapadu Karyakartha Meet
- BCTA Demands Promotions, Transfers, and Infrastructure Support in Government Schools Before New Academic Year
- Grand Welcome for Dr. SA Sampath Kumar at Church's 30th Anniversary in His Native Village Chinna Tandrapadu
- BJP Leaders in Gadwal Watch 122nd "Mann Ki Baat"; PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
- Damaged Culvert Near Amma Hospital in Gadwal Poses Grave Danger: Locals Demand Urgent Repairs
- Past not only about history, but gives ideas to deal with today’s world: Odisha Guv
- IPL 2024: 83-run defeat to CSK is a 'bitter pill to swallow' for GT, says Gill
BJP Leaders in Gadwal Watch 122nd "Mann Ki Baat"; PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Gadwal: BJP district president Ram Anjaneyulu along with party leaders gathered today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town to watch the 122nd episode of...
Gadwal: BJP district president Ram Anjaneyulu along with party leaders gathered today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town to watch the 122nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio program.
During the broadcast, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke on various important and inspirational topics. He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stating that “every Indian’s blood is boiling” in the wake of the incident. His words stirred a deep sense of patriotism and unity among the listeners.
The event was attended by prominent BJP leaders including District General Secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, District Vice President Rajaka Narasimha, District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, State OBC Morcha Executive Member Anil, Town Vice President Dabbleti Narasimha, Mandal President Srinivasulu, and senior leaders such as Dilliwala Krishna, Pandu, Ganja Sai, Mohan Reddy, and Naresh Goud.
The gathering reflected the party's commitment to spreading the Prime Minister’s vision and ensuring that his messages reach every citizen. Participants expressed their strong support for the government’s stance on national security and vowed to work harder for the nation's progress.