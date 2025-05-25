BJP Leaders in Gadwal Watch 122nd "Mann Ki Baat"; PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

Gadwal: BJP district president Ram Anjaneyulu along with party leaders gathered today at DK Bungalow in Gadwal town to watch the 122nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio program.

During the broadcast, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke on various important and inspirational topics. He strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, stating that “every Indian’s blood is boiling” in the wake of the incident. His words stirred a deep sense of patriotism and unity among the listeners.

The event was attended by prominent BJP leaders including District General Secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, District Vice President Rajaka Narasimha, District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, State OBC Morcha Executive Member Anil, Town Vice President Dabbleti Narasimha, Mandal President Srinivasulu, and senior leaders such as Dilliwala Krishna, Pandu, Ganja Sai, Mohan Reddy, and Naresh Goud.

The gathering reflected the party's commitment to spreading the Prime Minister’s vision and ensuring that his messages reach every citizen. Participants expressed their strong support for the government’s stance on national security and vowed to work harder for the nation's progress.