BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His 69th Death Anniversary in Ayija

BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His 69th Death Anniversary in Ayija
In Ayija town of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a program was organized to honor the 69th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Gadwal: In Ayija town of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a program was organized to honor the 69th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution, renowned economist, legal scholar, and tireless crusader against untouchability.

During the event, BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to Dr. Ambedkar. He highlighted the immense contributions of Dr. Ambedkar towards shaping the nation's legal and social framework, emphasizing equality and justice.

The program saw active participation from BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town General Secretary Pradeep Swamy, Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Lakshman Chari, Rajasekhar, and other party leaders.

