- SS Deepak Pragya Congratulates Newly Elected Youth Congress Leaders and Shares Vision for Future
- BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Demands Fair Support for Telangana Paddy Farmers
- BRS Party Conducts 'Gurukula Bata' Program to Address Students' Grievances
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 68th Death Anniversary: Call for Labor Rights and Sustainable Farming in Macharla Village
- Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Gongalla Ranjith Kumar Calls for Continued Fight for Equality
- BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His 69th Death Anniversary in Ayija
- Tributes Paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary in Jogulamba Gadwal
- District Collector Emphasizes Loans for Employment Generation Among Youth
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL raising concerns on removal of ICC members in private sector
- We are an India that is more Bharat now: EAM Jaishankar
Just In
Highlights
Gadwal: In Ayija town of Jogulamba Gadwal district, a program was organized to honor the 69th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a key architect of the Indian Constitution, renowned economist, legal scholar, and tireless crusader against untouchability.
During the event, BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to Dr. Ambedkar. He highlighted the immense contributions of Dr. Ambedkar towards shaping the nation's legal and social framework, emphasizing equality and justice.
The program saw active participation from BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town General Secretary Pradeep Swamy, Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud, Lakshman Chari, Rajasekhar, and other party leaders.
