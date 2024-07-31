BJP leaders Submits pittetion to increase Number of Wards in Ieeja Municipality

Gadwal: In view of the increased population, BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy has submitted a petition to the Municipal Chairman and Commissioners to increase the number of wards in the Aija Municipality from the existing 20 to 27. This proposal was put forward during the Aija Municipal Corporation’s full member meeting.

In 2012, the Aija Gram Panchayat was upgraded to a Municipal Panchayat with 20 wards by the state government. At that time, the urban voter count was approximately 14,000, and according to the 2011 census, the population of Aija town was around 28,000. In the first municipal elections held in 2014, there were around 15,195 voters. By January 2020, the number of voters in the municipal elections had risen to 20,082. Currently, the voter count in Aija town is approximately 25,000. By the next municipal elections in January 2025, it is estimated that there will be over 26,000 voters, and the town population is expected to exceed 50,000 by 2024.

Despite the significant population increase from 2012 to 2024, the number of wards has not been increased. Elections have been conducted by simply adjusting the existing wards. Currently, some wards in Aija town have 1,300-1,500 voters. Even though the voter count has increased from 15,150 to 26,000, the number of wards has remained the same.

If the number of wards in the Aija Municipality is increased, the state government would have the opportunity to allocate additional funds based on the increased wards. Therefore, the proposal aims to increase the current 20 wards to 27, distributing voters evenly (around 10% variance). This proposal is intended to provide better governance and facilitate the development of Aija town. The resolution was suggested to be adopted in the Aija Municipal Corporation’s full member meeting and brought to the attention of the state government.

The program was attended by Mandal President Gopal Krishna, District Leaders Medi Konda Bhim Sen Rao, Town General Secretary Pradeep Swami, Kampati Bhagat Reddy, Pinjara Ibrahim, Raghu, Veeresh Goud, Rajasekhar, Bheemesh, and others.