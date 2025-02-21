BJP makes empty promises, Cong solves people’s issues

Kagaznagar: A campaign meeting for the Graduate MLC elec-tions was held at Kagaznagar town in Asifabad district on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, district In-charge Minister Seethakka criticised the BJP, stating that despite having four MLAs and one MP from the erstwhile Adilabad district, no development had taken place due to the lack of Central funds allocated to the region. She accused BJP representatives of merely making empty promises rather than delivering results.

She emphasised that over the past year, the Congress government addressed public issues as its primary agenda, earning the trust of the people. She urged voters to recognise this and support the Congress party’s candidate, V Narender Reddy, in the upcoming Graduate MLC elections.

The event was attended by former Adilabad dis-trict MLC Dande Vittal, MLAs Vedma Bojju and Ganesh, GCC chairman Kotnak Tirupati, Con-gress MLC candidate V Narender Reddy, Venugopal Rao, as well as several Congress repre-sentatives, graduates, and local residents.