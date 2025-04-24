BJP’ Ponguleti condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Khammam: BJP leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy denounced the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Reddy prayed for the injured’s quick recovery and sent his sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased, expressing profound sadness over the terrible loss of life. Such savage and inhumane deeds, according to Dr. Reddy, are an assault not just on people but also on the fundamental tenets of democracy and peace.

“Every democratic and peace-loving citizen of this country is united in denouncing this horrific act of terror,” he said. It is a cruel act of hatred and desperation on the part of those who wish to disturb the peace in our country to target defenseless tourists.