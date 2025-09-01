  • Menu
BJP protests Cong leaders’ remarks

Khammam: BJP activists led by Mandal President Talluuri Mounika staged a protest in Bonakal against alleged derogatory remarks made by INDIA bloc...

Khammam: BJP activists led by Mandal President Talluuri Mounika staged a protest in Bonakal against alleged derogatory remarks made by INDIA bloc leaders about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during a Bihar election rally in Rahul Gandhi’s presence. The BJP demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi and legal action against the leaders involved.

During the protest, activists attempted to burn an effigy of the Congress party, leading to police intervention and arrests. BJP state leader Galla Satyanarayana condemned the remarks, calling them disrespectful to women and reflective of Congress’s mindset.

