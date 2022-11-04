BJP to complain against CEO, Rachakonda CP & Nalgonda SP

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar congratulated people of the Munugodu for turning up in good numbers to vote and sending a positive message by using the constitutionally given weapon of vote.

"People have turned up in large numbers despite threats, restrictions and inducements to avail their democratic rights", he stated while addressing the media here on Thursday.

Taking a dig at Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao, he said, "the Twitter Tillu had just held a video conference in the evening and asked his MLAs to remain in Munugodu to beg and touch feet of voters who have not turned up for voting and bring them to polling stations, besides asking to continue the polling till 8 pm. We have lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on the same."

The Karimnagar MP 'congratulated' the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police and Nalgonda SP for working hard to show their 'gulamgiri' to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS and its MLAs.

He said that the CP has paid 'guru dakshina' to the CM for remaining seven years in the post. "Earlier we studied Nizam's history. Now, "some police officials are acting like Rajakars," he rued.

Bandi hailed his party cadres as heroes who braced police lathis and faced trouble for standing up to attacks and atrocities of the ruling party during the electioneering. He said starting from the electioneering the TRS ministers and MLAs have indiscriminately distributed money, meat and liquor."The TRS ministers and MLAs have been asked to ensure the ruling party gets majority votes in the polling booths allocated to them".

He alleged that while the TRS leaders made the election process a mockery. "We have complained to the EC. But, none knows whether the CEO exists or not, other than taking representations and getting photographed.The CEO seem helpless and can do nothing;says action has been taken on both who gave and received money.

Bandi charged the CEO with supporting the ruling party."Thousands of non-locals remained in Munugodu, and videos of them have been coming out. But, the CEO said only 48 non-locals were found," he added.

The MP said police constables were laughing at seeing the Nalgonda SP's 'gulamgiri' to the ruling party. He asked the SP how many crore were allowed to be distributed to people by TRS.

Bandi warned that none who attacked the BJP cadre will be spared. Cases will be filed against them. If needed private complaints will be lodged. The party also decided to complain to appropriate authorities against CEO, CP and SP, as well.

He alleged that the police have failed to act on complaints of the BJP cadre; instead, called TRS people to file counter-cases against them. The people of Rangam thanda were prevented from voting. Winning Munugodu is an opportunity for the party to end family and corrupt rule in the State, Bandi asserted.