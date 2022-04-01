BJP, TRS burdening people with hike in prices, slams CPM

Khammam: CPM Khammam district leader Erra Srinivasa Rao on Friday demanded the government revert the decision of hiking power tariff in the State. The CPM staged a dharna under the leadership of the three-town committee in front of the current office and handed over a memorandum to the AE officer. CPM three-town secretary Bhukya Srinivasa Rao lead the dharna.

Speaking on the occasion, Erra Srinivasa Rao said that the State government has already burdened the poor by imposing power charges of around 3000-4000 on the poor and now it has imposed an additional hike of 50 paise on the public. He said that the government has already hiked RTC charges. He said that the Central government has increased the prices of petrol, diesel and gas.

He stated that both the Centre and State governments are imposing heavy hikes on the poor people. CPM Khammam secretary Vajinepally Srinivasa Rao, 35th division corporator Ellampally Venkata Rao, Sheikh Imam, Pattipaka Naga Sulochana, Sheikh Saidulu, Shilam Veerababu, Sheikh Babu, Pothuraj George, Akkinapally Lakshminarayana, Machcha Krishna, Angothu Balu, Kurra Ravi, Talluri Ramakrishna, Tadakamalla Ramesh, Boddu Babu Chevikayala Venkanna, Badhawat Badru, Parre Uppalaiah and others were present.