BJP trying to win Munugodu by misleading people: Niranjan

Munugodu: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday lashed out at BJP for misleading people with a bunch of lies to win the by-election in Munugodu.

Interacting with the youth as part of the Munugodu by-election campaign in Dewara Bheemanapalli of Marrigudem mandal here, he appealed to the people to give a historical verdict voting for TRS to teach a lesson to BJP.

He said that BJP is underestimating the awareness of the people in the constituency and reminded Munugodu is the birthplace of many struggles and the saffron party cannot hoodwink the people who are highly aware of the real face of the saffron brigade.

"BJP is hoping to win over people with lies hiding its Anti-labour, anti-farmer and anti-poor policies being implemented by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre."

The Centre has hiked the diesel, petrol and LPG price phenomenally for the past eight years and the prices of the essential commodities are hitting an all-time high. Niranjan Reddy said that Modi's government at the Centre has failed on all fronts but the BJP is trying to create discard among people to hide its failures.

He alleged that the Centre has not given even a single rupee to Telangana in the last eight years. On the other, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is setting an example of carrying out welfare and development works like no other state in the country.

Niranjan Reddy criticised the BJP government at the Centre as acting arbitrarily in the case of Telangana state. He pointed out that TRS had registered victory during several by-elections earlier and asked people to make the TRS win to teach a lesson to the BJP.