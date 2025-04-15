BJP welcomes Mehul Choksi’s arrest, calls it another promise fulfilled

Hyderabad: BJP- Telangana welcomed the recent arrest of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi in Belgium, viewing it as a significant step in the NDA government’s commitment to bringing back economic offenders who have fled the country after defrauding Indian banks.

On Monday, NV Subash, Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge of BJP Telangana stated that Choksi, a key accused in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, was reportedly detained in Belgium—where he had travelled for medical treatment—following a request from Indian investigative agencies under a bilateral extradition treaty.

“This is yet another promise fulfilled by our NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We assured the public that those who looted money and fled would be tracked down, and we are delivering on that promise,” he said.

Subash noted that Choksi is the second major fugitive to be apprehended due to the Modi government’s sustained diplomatic pressure and international cooperation, following the arrest of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana in the US. India and Belgium recently operationalized their extradition treaty, and Choksi’s arrest is a direct result of that framework. “The Modi government has shown zero tolerance towards corruption and economic fugitives. This stands in stark contrast to previous Congress-led administrations, which allowed such criminals to thrive and escape,” he added.

He criticised the opposition for being silent or dismissive about this achievement, accusing them of having “a guilty conscience.” Instead of appreciating the Centre’s relentless efforts, the opposition prefers to question every move. Their discomfort reflects their own complicity in past financial scandals, he said. He reaffirmed that the Modi government is committed to recovering every rupee looted from the citizens of this country. No fugitive, regardless of their wealth or power, will be spared.

Furthermore, the actions taken against Choksi and Tahawwur Rana reinforce public confidence in the system and send a strong message to white-collar criminals: fleeing the country will no longer serve as a successful escape from accountability.