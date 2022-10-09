BJP will not even secure deposit in Munugodu: Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Yadadri Bhongir: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that the BJP would not even secure its deposit in the Munugodu byelection. Vemula visited Devalamma Nagaram village of Narayanapuram mandal in the district and held a meeting with TRS party activists and discussed about the strategy for winning the by-election.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said that the by-election to Munugodu Assembly constituency was necessitated due to greedy nature of Rajagopal Reddy and the people should teach a fitting lesson to him in the ensuing by-election.

"Rajagopal Reddy had quit the Congress and joined the BJP only for amassing the wealth in the name of contracts. He doesn't want to be developed the constituency. He always thinks about his financial growth," he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to fulfill the promises made during the election, Prashanth Reddy said that Modi had promised to bring back black money stashed abroad within 100 days of coming to power in 2014 and deposit Rs15 lakh in the people's account. But, even after 8 years of Modi rule, he has done nothing, he said.

Stating that there is overwhelming response for the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi across the country, the Minister said that the people are waiting for K Chandrashekhar Rao to lead the nation and the country is going to witness remarkable changes under the leadership of KCR in the days to come.