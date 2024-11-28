BJP’s ‘Maha’ focus on Telangana

New Delhi/Hyderabad: After the resounding victory in Maharashtra, the next target of the BJP is going to be Telangana. This was the clear message the state BJP leaders got from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called him on Wednesday in his office. The BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs from Telangana led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy met Modi and apprised him of the one-year rule of Congress government and its “anti-people’s policies”.

Later, the Prime Minister took to X with a tweet in Telugu saying, “A very good meeting was held with Telangana BJP legislators and MPs. Our Party’s presence in the state is expanding rapidly. People of Telangana are fed up with Congress and have terrible memories of BRS misrule. They were looking towards the BJP with great hope. BJP will continue to raise its voice against the anti-people policies of Congress. Our activists continue to articulate our development agenda.” This meeting assumes importance as Telangana unit was the first state unit to be called by PM to discuss the political situation and give a direction to the rank and file.

According to sources, the Prime Minister had asked the party leaders to go to the people, to give them confidence that the BJP was there to take up their issues. Sources also said that the Prime Minister was totally aware of the situation in the state and he had asked the state leaders to expose the Congress government’s failure to implement the pre-poll promises. He wanted the party to select the issues at grass-root level and make sure they stand by the people by taking them to the notice of the government.

The issues which would be highlighted by the saffron party will be the failure of Congress to pay Rs 2,500 to poor women, Rythu Bandhu etc. They have been asked to explain how the NDA government under Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra had implemented all the promises which made them come back to power. The PM told the leaders to prepare the state unit for local body elections in Telangana.

Talking to reporters, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that the Prime Minister wanted them to work proactively to complete the projects given by the Centre to the state. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unfortunately was continuing the policy of indulging in personal attack on opposition leaders in unparliamentary language which was started by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

When questioned on public issues, the CM questioned my DNA. “My DNA is BJP, and does not change like Revanth Reddy’s,” he said.