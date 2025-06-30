BJP’s new state president will be announced tomorrow: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad; Union Minister and Telangana BJP State President G Kishan Reddy announced that the notification for the election of the BJP state president will be released on Sunday, with nominations accepted on Monday.

While addressing the media after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” program in Moti Nagar of Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, he said the announcement for the new BJP state president is set for July 1. Nominations for the election will take place on Monday, and it is expected that the new president will be elected unanimously. Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and former MLC N Ramachander Rao are the leading candidates in the race. Names of current BJP MPs, Dr Laxman and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, are also being discussed. Union Minister and Telangana BJP State President G Kishan Reddy announced that the official notification for the election of the BJP state president will be released on Sunday, with nominations accepted on Monday.

Speaking to the media after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” program in Moti Nagar, Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, he confirmed that the election process would be unanimous. The BJP high command plans to send state in-charge Sunil Bansal and national general secretary Shobha to oversee the nominations on Monday. Kishan Reddy also criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for speaking out of turn, stating that it is due to the Center’s initiative that the National Turmeric Board (NTB) is being inaugurated. He emphasized,

“We will work only for the people of Telangana and not for Revanth Reddy or the Congress party.” Furthermore, the State BJP highlighted that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) related to the Metro project was submitted to the Center only last week and is currently under examination for feasibility.