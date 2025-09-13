Brazen murder in gated community rings alarm bells over security measures

Hyderabad: Gated communities are often marketed as safe havens with security features like walls, CCTV, and guards. However, Renu Agarwal’s murder reveals that luxury and security aren’t always guaranteed. This event is part of a worrying trend of crime occurring even in supposedly secure complexes. This raises the question: if a security breach can happen in Hyderabad’s most protected areas, what hope is there for those outside these communities?

On September 10, 2025, Renu Agarwal, a 50-year-old woman, was murdered in her apartment in the Swan Lake gated community in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Two domestic helps, hired through a Kolkata agency, are suspected of the crime.

They allegedly tied up Renu, hit her with a pressure cooker, and cut her throat with a knife and scissors. The attackers then stole gold jewelry (about four tolas) and approximately Rs 1 lakh in cash.

Before leaving, they reportedly showered and changed clothes in Renu’s apartment. They escaped on a two-wheeler belonging to one of the accused’s employers. Renu’s husband and son discovered her body when they returned home. Police have deployed teams to find the suspects, who are believed to have fled towards Jharkhand. This incident has sparked concerns about safety in Hyderabad’s gated communities and highlights security issues despite the promised protection.

Security features like buzzers, cameras, and panic buttons are often more for show than actual protection. Walls might be weak, alarms could be slow, and panic buttons might not work well. Real estate companies discuss “peace of mind” and exclusivity, but this situation shows that security is more than just keycards and cameras. When crime happens, gates and guards alone can’t keep people safe. Residents and authorities should ask for real protections, not just empty promises.