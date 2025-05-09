Bridegroom Refuses to Tie the Knot Until MLA Arrives in Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: A surprising incident occurred in Telakapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district, where a bridegroom insisted he would only tie the knot if the local MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy was present. According to details, Sai Kumar, a staunch Congress party worker, was set to marry Anusha from Peddakothapally mandal. The wedding was scheduled for Friday at 9:05 AM in Telakapally, with all preparations in place.

However, when the time came to tie the sacred thread (thali), Sai Kumar suddenly refused to proceed unless Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy attended the ceremony. The demand left relatives and guests stunned.

Congress workers quickly informed the MLA, who promptly arrived at the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. Locals and party workers celebrated the moment, expressing joy and admiration for the MLA’s gesture.

Villagers also recalled that when Rajesh Reddy won the MLA seat, Sai Kumar had fulfilled a vow by undertaking a padayatra (foot pilgrimage) to the Madimadugu Anjaneya Swamy temple.