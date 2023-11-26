BRS cheated jobless, farmers

Hyderabad/ Kolhapur/Patancheru/ Munugodu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the next four days were very crucial for the electorate of Telangana. They need to take a firm decision to oust the ruling BRS government and bring BJP to power. Such a decision should be taken on the basis of the track record of the BJP which had always delivered what it had promised. Amit Shah, who addressed public meetings at Kolhapur, Patancheru and Munugodu Assembly segments, and participated in a roadshow in the Khairatabad assembly segment in the city on Saturday said, people should remember the fundamental reasons for which a long struggle for separate Telangana had taken place and assess how the BRS had failed to fulfil their aspirations.

Around 1,200 youth sacrificed their lives but their aspirations have not become a reality as the BRS government cheated the unemployed, the farmers and other sections of society. “Financially too, Telangana had turned from a surplus state to one in debt trap. The vote which people going to cast on November 30 is not only for electing your MLA but for the future of Telangana and the country," Shah said.

“During the last 9 years, BRS had only delivered corruption and nepotism. Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya, Miyapur lands, Outer Ring Road, liquor and granite scams are few such examples.

The Dalit Bandhu only helped the party workers. Film city, pharma city, education hub, textile city, and KG to PG free education have remained empty promises,” he added.

On the contrary, the BJP delivered what it promised and said, "We have scrapped Triple Talaq and Article 370. We have completed the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,” he said.

“KCR appeases Muslims and gives religion based reservations. BJP after coming to power will scrap the 4 per cent reservation to Muslims and extend the same to SCs and STs. It will also buy additional quantities of parboiled rice and would offer an MSP of Rs 3,100 for paddy. It would also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel and offer free travel to Ayodhya and Kasi to the senior citizens from the state,” he said.

He cautioned people against trusting the Congress party. He said they have a track record of getting sold out. BRS will purchase them and they would switch loyalties to BRS. Only BJP can live up to the expectations of the BJP, he said.

Earlier talking to the media, Shah said there is information that Rohyingans are entering Hyderabad. NIA has been looking into that. They are a vote bank for BRS and MIM but for us they are anti-national. Shah further said all the Southern states will be treated equally by BJP and the party was committed to its policy of Sub Ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas which includes development of the old city, he stated.