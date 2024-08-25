BRS MLA booked for encroaching lake in City

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for constructing educational institution buildings by allegedly encroaching upon Nadam Cheruvu in Ghatkesar under Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Based on the complaint by Assistant Executive Engineer of the Irrigation department in Ghatkesar, A Paramesh, the Pocharam IT Corridor police under Rachakonda commissionerate registered the case under various sections. The institutions being run by the MLA, Anurag group of institutions and Gayatri educational trust were ‘illegally constructed’ in the buffer zone of the lake situated in Venkatapur village.

“There is some illegal construction such as illegal construction of college buildings in the buffer zone area in Nadam cheruvu which was carried out by the Anurag Group of institutions, Gayatri Educational Trust on August 22. I have inspected the site and observed that they were willfully and illegally constructing college buildings in the buffer zone area,” said the official in his police complaint.

As per Irrigation Act, construction of any type of structure, altering the water body and its components is highly objectionable and illegal. The official has sought detailed inquiry and filing of an FIR against the violators and to initiate steps.