Live
- Hiring in Indian telecom, ISP and allied industry to see 5.62 pc growth in July-Dec
- Darshan’s special treatment: Karnataka govt seeks report on management of all jails
- ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur named Captain, Smriti Mandhana Vice-Captain for 15-Member Squad
- Ugarte's Man Utd medical set after 60 mn euros agreement with PSG
- Amy Jackson Dazzles in Alberta Ferretti Gown at Her Amalfi Coast Wedding to Ed Westwick
- Mohammedan Sporting runs into investors trouble just days after confirming ISL 2024-25 participation
- Nara Lokesh Denies Allegations on Tanuku Anna Canteen Operations
- Laugh your way through corporate life with Sony LIV’s upcoming Telugu series ‘Bench Life’
- BJP’s nationwide membership drive from Sept 2; PM Modi to take lead
- US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal loses in first round to Tallon Griekspoor
Just In
BRS MLC Kavitha Gets Bail in Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Kavitha, who was previously jailed in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, has been granted bail today, reportedly on health grounds.
Kavitha, who was previously jailed in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, has been granted bail today, reportedly on health grounds. She had been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, which involved several prominent individuals.
According to sources, Kavitha's legal team argued for her release, citing her deteriorating health condition as a significant factor. The court reviewed the medical reports and other documents presented by her lawyers before deciding to grant her bail.
Kavitha's arrest and subsequent detention were seen as major developments in the ongoing probe into the liquor scam. The case has attracted considerable public and media attention due to its high-profile nature. Her release on bail, especially on health grounds, is expected to impact both the investigation's direction and the political discourse around the case.
The specific conditions of Kavitha's bail are still to be confirmed, but her legal team's argument centered on her need for better medical care outside of jail. As the case continues to unfold, further updates on her status and the broader implications for the investigation are anticipated.