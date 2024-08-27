BRS MLC Kavitha Gets Bail in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Kavitha, who was previously jailed in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, has been granted bail today, reportedly on health grounds. She had been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi liquor policy, which involved several prominent individuals.

According to sources, Kavitha's legal team argued for her release, citing her deteriorating health condition as a significant factor. The court reviewed the medical reports and other documents presented by her lawyers before deciding to grant her bail.

Kavitha's arrest and subsequent detention were seen as major developments in the ongoing probe into the liquor scam. The case has attracted considerable public and media attention due to its high-profile nature. Her release on bail, especially on health grounds, is expected to impact both the investigation's direction and the political discourse around the case.

The specific conditions of Kavitha's bail are still to be confirmed, but her legal team's argument centered on her need for better medical care outside of jail. As the case continues to unfold, further updates on her status and the broader implications for the investigation are anticipated.