BRS pledges to provide legal balm to HYDRA-hit families

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday demanded that the government stop the "high drama" surrounding the HYDRA initiative and first provide double-bedroom houses to the affected people, pledging legal support for them. The party also called for the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court to intervene in the case suo moto. BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the selective actions against the poor while turning a blind eye to the wealthy and influential. "There cannot be one law for the powerful and another for the poor. We will not stay silent," he stated during a media interaction after visiting sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city. He accused the government of practicing double standards and challenged them to act against those who issued permits and builders who violated regulations, criticizing the previous Congress regime for its legacy of illegal encroachments and faulty permissions.

Rao expressed outrage over the demolition of homes belonging to the poor, recounting the story of a seven-year-old girl named Vedashree who was not given time to collect her books before her house was bulldozed. He highlighted that pregnant women and small shop owners were also victims of these "heartless actions," labeling such incidents as "inhumane." KTR assured that the BRS legal team would provide full support to the victims of the 'HYDRA' demolitions, urging them to contact Telangana Bhavan or their local BRS MLAs for assistance. He announced that if oppressive actions against the underprivileged continue, BRS would stand as a shield for the victims, stating, "We will block the bulldozers if necessary." KTR called for the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the government's attempts to sideline justice and suppress the voices of the vulnerable.