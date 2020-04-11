Burglars attempt to loot ATM foiled in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: Burglars make an unsuccessful attempt to loot UBI ATM in Narayanpet.

In an attempt to loot an ATM in Narayanpet, the burglars tried to broke open the Union Bank ATM. Before entering into the ATM the burglars damaged the CCTV camera, and later tried to break the front portion of the ATM.

While informing the Narayanpet DSP Madhusudhan Rao said that some unidentified persons had tried to broke open the Union bank ATM located just a few meters distance from the SP office.

However, they failed in their attempt. Before entering the burglars damaged the CCTV camera to ensure not be identified. The DSP said they have already collected some clues based on which they will conduct further investigation and express hope the will soon arrest the culprits.