Burglars break open temple hundi in Hyderabad

Thieves gained entry into historical chennand broke the hundi open on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the temple priest noticed the hundi broken and informed the temple management committee.

It is learned that the thieves used iron rods to broke the hundi and is yet to be identified if any cash or other things were stolen from the temple.

The incident comes after the endowment department officials announced to open hundi on August 27 to count the collections from the devotees. The committee informed the Chandrayangutta police who rushed to the spot along with a clues team.

The police said that they have informed the endowment department officials who will come to check if any theft took place. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage of the premises is also being verified.theft