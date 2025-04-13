Live
- Bihar: IP Gupta launches ‘Indian Inquilab Party’, vows to fight for Paan community’s SC status
- Massive Amazon Deal Drops iPhone 15 Price Below ₹30,000 — Here’s How to Get It
- Pavan spouse offers prayers to varaha swami
- MP DK Aruna Leads Grand Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations in Palamuru
- Hyderabad Erupts in Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Thousands Call It 'Unconstitutional'
- 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Unraveling the Tahawwur Rana–David Headley Nexus
- NIA custody: Rana may spill beans on Ishrat Jahan-led plot to kill PM Modi in 2004
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 13: Unlock Free Diamonds, Gun Skins, Pets, and More
- Uncover Fake Loans In Your Name with the Powerful OneScore App
- Rajouri Day: J&K L-G pays tributes to Bravehearts
Cabinet sub-committee meeting held on SC categorisation
Highlights
Hyderabad: A cabinet sub-committee meeting on Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of committee...
Hyderabad: A cabinet sub-committee meeting on Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of committee head, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, Seethakka and Ponnam Prabhakar were present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Shamim Akhtar, chairman of the one-man commission, along with several senior officials.
The meeting focused on discussing various aspects and implications of SC categorisation and reviewed the ongoing efforts in the matter.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT