Cabinet sub-committee meeting held on SC categorisation

Hyderabad: A cabinet sub-committee meeting on Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation was held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of committee head, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Ministers Damodar Rajanarasimha, Seethakka and Ponnam Prabhakar were present at the meeting. Also in attendance were Shamim Akhtar, chairman of the one-man commission, along with several senior officials.

The meeting focused on discussing various aspects and implications of SC categorisation and reviewed the ongoing efforts in the matter.

