Century-old Hyd fire engine shines at national vintage rally

  • Created On:  10 Feb 2026 7:19 AM IST
The 111-year-old John Morris Fire Engine, maintained by South Central Railway, won two prestigious trophies at the 59th Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally in New Delhi on February 8.

This historic 1914 vehicle, originally used by the Nizam State Railway, received the Indian Oil Heritage Preservation Trophy as the oldest participant and the Automotive Trust British Heritage Preservation Trophy. Currently preserved at the National Rail Museum, railway officials praised the Lallaguda Workshop team for maintaining the rare exhibit in pristine condition.

